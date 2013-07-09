Crowe keen to act in Man of Steel prequel

Gladiator actor Russell Crowe is keen to star in Man of Steel prequel.

The 49-year-old actor,who played Superman’s biological father in the new movie,revealed on Twitter that he is all set to “give the tights another go” if Legendary Pictures plan to make another version of the film,reported Contactmusic.

“A lot of you are asking about a “Krypton” prequel,if that’s something you feel strongly about let @Legendary pictures know your thoughts (sic)” he tweeted.

His tweet revealing his interest in the superhero film came as a response to a fan questioning him whether he was “shamefully” trying to get such a project up. To which the actor responded,”Just getting sick of reading the same question mate,however,if it came up,I’d give the tights another go (sic).

Reports suggest that while the pre-production of Man of Steel sequel is due later this year,the filming will begin only next year.

