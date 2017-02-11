Created childhood memories on-screen via Moonlight: Barry Jenkins

This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, “Moonlight.” Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP) This image released by A24 Films shows Alex Hibbert in a scene from the film, “Moonlight.” Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017. (David Bornfriend/A24 via AP)

Filmmaker Barry Jenkins says his Oscar-nominated film Moonlight was an opportunity for him to bring on-screen the memories of his childhood. The movie is based on a short play In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue by Tarell Alvin McCraney and the 37-year-old filmmaker said it beautifully captures the life of a black kid growing up in the Miami projects.

“Tarell did a great job of capturing what it felt like to be a poor black kid growing up in the Miami projects. I saw it as an opportunity to get some of my own childhood memories out of my head and onto the screen, filtered through Tarell’s wonderful voice. “The root of his experience was also the root of my experience – it was the perfect marriage,” Jenkins said in a statement.

The movie also marks Medicine for Melancholy director’s comeback after an eight-year gap. On his, on his return to the big screen, Jenkins said,” I knew it would be a process but I thought for sure within the next two years I would be on set making my next film. And when it didn’t happen, I thought, there must be something wrong with me.” Moonlight will hit the theatres in India on February 17.

Meanwhile, Naomie Harris, who has bagged an Oscar nomination in the best-supporting actress category for Moonlight, has revealed that she was reluctant to play a crack addict in the Barry Jenkins-directed drama. The 40-year-old star, who plays a crack addict, Paula, in the movie, initially turned down the role because she did not want to perpetuate a negative stereotype about “black women”, reported Femalefirst.