Country, pop star Glen Campbell dies at 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer

US country and pop singer Glen Campbell has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s, his family said on the musician’s official Facebook account. He was 81. A string of celebrities have paid tribute to him on social media.

Campbell passed away on Tuesday, Efe news reported. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather,” their statement said.

Musicians like Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw and Dolly Parton have paid tribute to Campbell on social media.

“Miss you already Glen Campbell,” Miley Cyrus tweeted.

Singer Kevin Jonas called it a “sad” news for the music industry while Shelton sent “prayers and thoughts” to Campbell and his family.

Singer Brian Wilson tweeted: “I’m very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I’m at a loss. Love and mercy.”

Parton called Campbell “one of the greatest voices of all time”.

Campbell, who during his life sold more than 45 million albums, gained national and international fame in the 1960s and 1970s not only for his hit songs but also for his television and movie appearances.

Born in 1936 into a humble family in Delight, Arkansas, Campbell got his start in the music world at an early age and, as a guitarist, always admired Django Reinhardt.

In his early 20s, Campbell moved to Los Angeles, where he gained fame as an excellent and much sought-after studio musician, working with stars such as Elvis Presley, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra.

Campbell later joined The Beach Boys group. He also tried to develop a solo career, succeeding in 1967 with hits such as “Gentle on my mind” and “By the time I get to Phoenix”.

Later, he continued to churn out hits such as “Galveston”, “Southern nights” and “Rhinestone cowboy”.

A member of the Country Hall of Fame, in 2011 Campbell announced that he was suffering from Alzheimer’s, an issue dealt with in the 2014 documentary “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me”, directed by James Keach.

Also in 2011, he released his last album containing original songs entitled “Ghost on the Canvas”, although he made his recording farewell later that year with an album eloquently entitled “Adios”.

