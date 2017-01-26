Constance Wu blasts Casey Affleck’s Oscar nomination

Casey Affleck has been nominated in the Oscars for his movie Manchester by the Sea. Casey Affleck has been nominated in the Oscars for his movie Manchester by the Sea.

Actress Constance Wu seems to be disgusted by Casey Affleck’s Oscar nomination amidst his past sexual assault allegations.

The 34-year-old actress took to Twitter to slam the Academy just moments after the Manchester by the Sea actor was announced as an Oscar nominee, reported Ace Showbiz. In a series of tweets she posted, Wu expressed her objection to the Academy for nominating Affleck, who was accused of sexual harassment while working on his documentary titled “I’m Still Here”.

The Fresh Off the Boat actress claimed that by nominating Affleck, Hollywood’s reinforcing the “industry’s gross and often hidden mistreatment of women.” “Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity! Bc poor kid really needs the help! Boys!” read one of her tweets.

Men who sexually harass women 4 OSCAR! Bc good acting performance matters more than humanity,human integrity!Bc poor kid rly needs the help! — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Boys! BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court!Just do a good acting job,thats all that matters!bc Art isn’t about humanity,right? — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

Here’s a thing I wrote during an convo w/ @PeterShinkoda about how Casey Affleck’s win will be a nod to Trump’s. pic.twitter.com/FjrRsniS9d — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

I’ve been counseled not to talk about this for career’s sake. F my career then, I’m a woman & human first. That’s what my craft is built on. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) January 24, 2017

She said in another post, “BUY ur way out of trouble by settling out of court! Just do a good acting job, that’s all that matters! bc Art isn’t about humanity, right?”

“I’ve been counselled not to talk about this for career’s sake. F my career then, I’m a woman & human first. That’s what my craft is built on,” she added.

Back in 2010, two women who worked on the mock documentary Affleck directed filed lawsuits against him, accusing him of making “uninvited and unwelcome sexual advances.” The 41-year-old actor’s attorney countered that the suits amounted to extortion, and Affleck denied the allegations. The lawsuits were later dropped after all parties reached an agreement for an undisclosed sum.