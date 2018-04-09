Comedian Chuck McCann dead at 83

Presents Latest News

Comedian Chuck McCann did a lot of voice-over work, was a fine Oliver Hardy impersonator and appeared in the 1968 "The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter".

By: IANS | Los Angeles | Published: April 9, 2018 10:40:41 am
McCann worked as a children's show host, puppeteer, nightclub comic, movie actor, voice-over performer and celebrity impersonator.
He died on Sunday of congestive heart failure at a hospital here, publicist Edward Lozzi told The Hollywood Reporter.

He died on Sunday of congestive heart failure at a hospital here, publicist Edward Lozzi told The Hollywood Reporter. Described as an entertainment jack-of-all-trades, McCann worked as a children’s show host, puppeteer, nightclub comic, movie actor, voice-over performer and celebrity impersonator.

He was a founding member, along with actor Orson Bean, of the Sons of the Desert, the international fan club dedicated to celebrating Laurel and Hardy.

“I did everything,” McCann told TVParty.com in a 2007 interview. “I never closed doors. If you look at my career — if I had one — I never think of it as a career, I just look at it as things I love to do. I have just as much fun doing a 30-second commercial as I do making a movie,” he had said.

