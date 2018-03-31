Colin Trevorrow will be back to direct Jurassic World 3

It is official. Colin Trevorrow will return to direct Jurassic World 3. It is official. Colin Trevorrow will return to direct Jurassic World 3.

Colin Trevorrow will be back among the dinosaurs as he returns to the director’s chair for the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise. Executive producer Steven Spielberg told Entertainment Weekly and producer Frank Marshall tweeted Friday that Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World in 2015, will direct Jurassic World 3.

Universal Pictures previously announced that Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael will co-write the movie, which is set for a June 2021 release. Carmichael co-wrote the sci-fi adventure Pacific Rim Uprising that was released last week.

The franchise’s second film, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which Trevorrow co-wrote for director J.A. Bayona, opens June 22 and stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The first Jurassic World ranks among history’s biggest box-office hits with $1.7 billion in worldwide ticket sales. It was Steven Spielberg himself who began the ‘Jurassic’ franchise by directing 1993’s Jurassic Park. The film was based on Michael Crichton’s book of the same name, and Crichton had also co-written the screenplay. Jurassic Park saw two sequels, both of which saw commercial success but not the critical appreciation that the original had inspired. The third film was the only one that Steven Spielberg did not direct.

Steven Spielberg confirms Colin Trevorrow will direct third “Jurassic World” http://t.co/DruMgJgAHZ via @ew — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) March 30, 2018

Events in Jurassic World occurred 22 years after Jurassic Park and the film was set on the same fictional Central American island of Isla Nubar. Actor B D Wong reprised his role from original Jurassic Park as Dr Henry Wu. Jeff Goldblum, who played the role of Dr Ian Malcolm in the first two Jurassic Park movies, will return to the role in Jurassic World 2, probably in a brief appearance.

(With inputs from AP)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd