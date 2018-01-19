Colin Firth says he won’t work with Woody Allen again

Colin Firth starred in Woody Allen’s Magic in the Moonlight. Colin Firth starred in Woody Allen’s Magic in the Moonlight.

Hollywood heavyweight Colin Firth has become the latest actor to distance himself from the acclaimed director Woody Allen, saying that he will not work with him again.

According to The Guardian, the 57-year-old actor, who starred opposite Emma Stone in Allen’s 2014 movie Magic in the Moonlight gave this statement on the same day when Dylan Farrow gave her first televised interview accusing her adopted father Allen of sexually assaulting her.

Firth said, “I wouldn’t work with him again.” He had worked with Allen before Farrow published an open letter the following year alleging that her father molested her in an attic and accusing Hollywood of turning a “blind eye”.

The Oscar-winning actor is the latest in a strong list of actors to move away from Allen following his daughter’s claims.

Selena Gomez, who stars in his upcoming film A Rainy Day In New York has made a “significant donation” to the Time’s Up Legal Defence Fund. Her co-star Timothee Chalamet also donated his fee, splitting the money between the Time’s Up movement, The LGBT Center in New York, and anti-sexual assault organisation Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

Meanwhile, Rebecca Hall also announced she would donate her salary from the film to Time’s Up last week. Allen’s estranged daughter, Dylan Farrow, renewed molestation allegations against him in 2014, claiming that the filmmaker sexually assaulted her after he and actress Mia Farrow adopted her when she was 7.

Allen, vehemently denied the claims, was investigated but never prosecuted.

