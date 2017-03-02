Coldplay has released a track titled ‘Hypnotised’ from their Kaleidoscope EP

Coldplay released another track titled ‘Hypnotised’ from their Kaleidoscope EP. Coldplay released another track titled ‘Hypnotised’ from their Kaleidoscope EP.

After the collaboration with Chainsmokers ‘Something Just Like This’ set records on YouTube, Coldplay is back again with ‘Hypnotised’. This non-single is a part of their Kaleidoscope EP (Extended Play) and fans were taken by surprise when Coldplay shared the official lyric video of this track.

The EP has five tracks, which will also feature ‘Something Just Like This’, a number that debuted live at the BRIT Awards. This is a sister release to the band’s 2015 album titled ‘A Head Full Of Dreams’. Kaleidoscope EP is expected to release on June 2, 2017. The song was released Thursday to mark the birthday of Chris Martin, the British alternative rock band’s lead vocalist’s birthday. This single sure seems like a great way to celebrate.

The track is a beautiful ballad that is heavy on the piano. The introductory notes hit you in the right spot before the lyric is introduced, and in a word, this track is hypnotic. The lyric is accompanied by a mesmerising video film by Mary Wigmore and goes beautifully with the dreamy lyrics.

Watch | Coldplay – Hypnotised (Official Lyric Video)

Especially the chorus, “Now I’m hyp, hypnotised/ Yeah I trip, when I look in your eyes / Oh I’m hyp, hypnotised / Yeah I slip and I’m mesmerised” could be the next popular chorus on everybody lips.

The moody song is the fifth in the album. Now that the track has released, we are excited to hear some great covers, especially the instrumental variety.

‘Something Just Like This’, the collabo, broke records on YouTube for single day views with 9 million hits. However, this video has received about 368,500 hits (at the time this was published). Other than ‘Hypnotised’ and ‘Something Just Like This,’ the album will also feature three other tracks, ‘All I Can Think About Is You’, ‘Miracles 2’, and ‘A L I E N S’.

The band will be performing at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany on July 6, which also happens to be the eve of G20 summit. Fans who are attending this festival might even get to hear the new tracks live!

The other artists who will be performing at the festival are Chainsmokers and Ellie Goulding.

