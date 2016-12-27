Clea may appear in Doctor Strange sequel, says creator

Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts has hinted that the powerful sorcerer, who is described as Doctor Strange’s love interest in the comic book series, may make her big-screen debut in a potential movie sequel. Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts has hinted that the powerful sorcerer, who is described as Doctor Strange’s love interest in the comic book series, may make her big-screen debut in a potential movie sequel.

Doctor Strange screenwriter Jon Spaihts has hinted that the powerful sorcerer, who is described as Doctor Strange’s love interest in the comic book series, may make her big-screen debut in a potential movie sequel. “She’s a tricky character to interpret because her uncle is a kind of fire-headed omnipotent god and she’s kind of a hot babe who studies magic,” Sapihts said.

Clea, she is a powerful sorcerer, who rules over the Dark Dimension as its princess. Despite her underworld residence, Clea is not a villain. In fact, she continues to rule over the Dark Dimension in order to keep it from spilling into the material world, reported Aceshowbiz.

“She’s a really compelling character as a foil, a love interest, a colleague of Doctor Strange’s, and she always carries with her that width of mystery as to whether she is human, and how human, and what that means for his relationship to her. So we might find a way to introduce her to the story,” he added.

In comic book series, Clea is said to meet Doctor Strange when he enters the Dark Dimension to battle otherworldly entities, and the princess comes to his aid. The two later fall in love, and Clea works with Doctor Strange to help keep their homes separate.