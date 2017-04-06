Ciaran Hinds to play Steppenwolf in Justice League

Ciaran Hinds reveals that he will play Steppenwolf through motion capture, which means that his character will be mostly computer-generated except for his eyes and mouth. Ciaran Hinds reveals that he will play Steppenwolf through motion capture, which means that his character will be mostly computer-generated except for his eyes and mouth.

Game of Thrones actor Ciaran Hinds has confirmed that he will play villain Steppenwolf in superhero team-up movie Justice League. In an interview with The Independent, Hinds suggests that his performance as Lot in his 1981 movie Excalibur may help him get the role.

“They were great fans of ‘Excalibur’, Zack and his team,” says Hinds, addressing “Justice League” director Zack Snyder.

“Maybe that’s how I got the role (in ‘Justice League’)! Who knows?”

Hinds reveals that he will play Steppenwolf through motion capture, which means that his character will be mostly computer-generated except for his eyes and mouth.

“Basically they’re going to construct something, digitally, and then they will use my eyes and mouth. He’s old, tired, still trying to get out of his own enslavement to Darkseid, but he has to keep on this line to try and take over worlds,” says Hinds.

In DC comics, Steppenwolf is a member of Darkseid’s elite. He once leads an army to conquer the Earth in the name of Darkseid.

Justice League is scheduled to be released in US theatres on November 17.

Justice League is directed by Zack Snyder and features Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon, Connie Nielsen as Queen Hippolyta, Amber Heard as Mera and Willem Dafoe as Vulko

