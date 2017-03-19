Chuck Berry death: Vishal Dadlani, Randeep Hooda and other Bollywood stars bid the rock ‘n’ roll legend goodbye

Bollywood fraternity says ‘Johnny’ll be good up there’. Bollywood fraternity says ‘Johnny’ll be good up there’.

Legendary musician, Chuck Berry, who many believe, helped define the genre of rock ‘n’ roll with his work, died on Saturday. Berry, popular for his 1950s hits like “Johnny B. Goode”, “Roll over Beethoven” and “Sweet little sixteen” apparently understood what listeners (mostly kids) wanted, even before they realised it. His songs are not just that, but memories for his fans. His songs remind us of good times and life as a teenager when we made vague wishes to be fulfilled. It is no wonder that this legend has fans in our very own Bollywood too, who took to social media to share their thoughts and feelings about the musician.

Singer Benny Dayal paid respects to “the father of rock ‘n’ roll” by tweeting: “We will miss you Chuck. One of the greatest innovators to have lived.”

Ehsaan Noorani of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy fame, credited Berry as “the man who created rock n roll guitar”, while singer Adnan Sami said he “learned so much about rock n roll from him”.

“Rest in Peace. ‘Johnny B Goode’ in Heaven… Genius, pioneer, legend. Chuck Berry,” Adnan wrote.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani, who hailed Berry as an “inventor” and “pioneer”, said: “Mere words can’t describe his legacy. If rock ‘n’ roll is the devil’s music, the original devil has left us. Chuck Berry.”

Actor Randeep Hooda tweeted: “C’est la vie Chuck Berry father of rock ‘n’ roll. Not many a rockstar live to be old, you beat them at 90. RIP Chuck Berry. Johnny’ll be good up there.”

It was not just the trending songs of Chuck Berry’s era, but each of his compositions had a heart of its own, as he sung it with defiance and at the same time, taking joy in his creations. He will surely be missed by the music fraternity across the world.

