Christopher Robin teaser trailer: Winnie The Pooh reunites with old friend, see video

The first teaser for Disney’s upcoming live-action film Christopher Robin has hit the internet and it reintroduces two of the most beloved characters from AA Milne’s books: Robin and the lovable bear Winnie The Pooh. The boy is all grown up this time and it’s been a very long time since he’s seen his old friend Winnie the Pooh.

The adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) is going through some trying times. The trailer opens with his boss pressuring him to cancel a family vacation for a meeting. While sitting on a park bench, a worried Robin is wondering “What to do!” He definitely needs some magic in his life and that is when his childhood friend Winnie The Pooh approaches him.

“I’ve cracked,” Robin tells Pooh. “Oh, I don’t see any cracks,” Pooh heartwarmingly responds. “A few wrinkles, maybe.” McGregor had also recently teamed up with Disney for Beauty and the Beast where he voiced the candelabrum Lumiere.

Disney’s Christopher Robin has been directed by Marc Forster from a screenplay by Alex Ross Perry and Allison Schroeder and a story by Perry based on characters created by AA Milne. The producers are Brigham Taylor and Kristin Burr with Renée Wolfe and Jeremy Johns serving as executive producers.

The film stars Ewan McGregor as Christopher Robin, Hayley Atwell as his wife Evelyn, Bronte Carmichael as his daughter Madeline and Mark Gatiss as Robin’s boss Keith Winslow. The film also features the voices of Jim Cummings as Winnie the Pooh, Chris O’Dowd as Tigger, Brad Garrett as Eeyore, Toby Jones as Owl, Nick Mohammed as Piglet, Peter Capaldi as Rabbit and Sophie Okonedo as Kanga.

