Christopher Plummer opens about replacing Spacey in All the Money in the World

Ridley Scott took one of the most historic risks ever in the cinema industry by replacing Kevin Spacey from his already finished movie All the Money in the World and re-shoot all his scenes with veteran actor Christopher Plummer.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Plummer shared that he took nine days to shoot all his scenes and opted not to watch any of Spacey’s footage and continually challenging himself at 88 years old.

When asked how did he do it and didn’t he feel overwhelmingly rushed, Plummer said, “No, because we created our own pace. And Ridley covered it so wonderfully with his cameras that nobody waited; we did it very quickly. Ridley is so quick in shoots, he only does one or two takes because he covers it so well with cameras. He knows exactly how to cut a picture. He’s the best of the old-fashioned kind of directors who really knew the cut version of a picture before they even walked on set.”

The actor continued, “Hitchcock is a perfect example, and it was all worked out long before anyone said a word. In a sense, Ridley is the same. He’s got modern ideas, of course, and a huge imagination. I think he actually cut in his hotel room because we had to work so quickly.”

Plummer’s work in the film has already been rewarded with a Golden Globes nomination. But to be put in such pressure of delivering a quality performance is one hell of a challenge, even for a venerable acting veteran such as the Academy Award winning actor Plummer.

“Learning all those lines [was the biggest challenge]. They got easier and easier. I did the most difficult scenes first, which on paper looked scary as hell but it’s actually the best way to capture it and do it right away, so you either fail miserably or you’ve got it. That was the choice that was on the schedule, and I welcomed it when I realized we’d get rid of the hard stuff first – all the sensitive parts of the creature, and the long, rather involved speeches that he makes,” explained Plummer.

The Beginners star added, “It wasn’t so hard, and I got to know the creature better myself. It sort of reminds me a bit of the theater, where you do the whole evening on memory, so it wasn’t too uncomfortable. And then I got into a rhythm, and thought, wow, what an ideal way to work! I could do King Lear in nine days! I sort thought I was becoming a nine-day wonder!”

Plummer began shooting scenes for the upcoming Ridley Scott film ‘All the Money in the World,’ replacing Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The movie is slated to release on December 25

