Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk to release in India in July

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk will be releasing in India on July 21. Dunkirk, which has been shot in France, Holland, Britain and Los Angeles, is being brought to India by Warner Bros. Pictures, read a statement on behalf of the banner. Featuring actors like Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, and Kenneth Branagh, the film centres on the British evacuation of Allied soldiers from the beaches and harbour of the French city of Dunkirk during World War II in 1940. The film is told through the eyes of three soldiers.

Talking about his experience of working with Christopher Nolan, actor Fionn Whitehead said: “I think the thing that makes Chris (Christopher Nolan) so unique is that he has his own vision for this piece of art. He is creative and he’s completely in charge, which is an amazing thing for an actor. It gives you a bit more breathing room because you’re not trying to tend to anyone else’s needs.”

Christopher Nolan’s most recent project was acclaimed science fiction film Interstellar released in 2014 starring Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey. Nolan is known for complex plots, set-pieces and maximum use of practical effects with minimal CGI. He has previously delivered mega hits like The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and The Prestige. Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini was based on one of Nolan’s earlier films called Memento.

Dunkirk also marks the acting debut of One Direction singer Harry Styles. Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning composer who regularly collaborates has composed the score of Dunkirk. Emma Thomas, Nolan’s wife, is co-producing the film with him.

