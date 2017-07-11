Christopher Nolan would do a James Bond film if it needed reinvention

Christopher Nolan’s next project Dunkirk releases on July 21. Christopher Nolan’s next project Dunkirk releases on July 21.

Director Christopher Nolan, known for the Dark Knight trilogy and Inception, has been in talks with the James Bond producers over the years and could be in line to direct the next film. James Bond is a spy character who was created by writer Ian Fleming in 1953. Asked if he would ever tackle a James Bond movie, Nolan told Playboy magazine: “A Bond movie, definitely. I’ve spoken to the producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson over the years. I deeply love the character and I’m always excited to see what they do with it.

“Maybe one day that would work out. You would have to be needed, if you know what I mean. It has to need reinvention; it has to need you. And they are getting along very well,” Christopher Nolan said. Nolan is no stranger to reinvention and has considerable experience in reinventing characters with his trilogy of Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. He would also feel completely at home with the action. In 2015, Daniel Craig, who currently plays the English spy, was asked if he would be back again after finishing a difficult Spectre shoot and he had replied he would rather “slash his wrists”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The last two Bond movies Spectre and Skyfall were directed by Sam Mendes and he has made clear that he will not return. James Bond will likely need a reboot with new actors, and Christopher Nolan, with his experience of directing films with practical effects is more than upto the job.

