Christopher Nolan wanted to tell Dunkirk in most visceral way

Christopher Nolan’s next movie base on Dunkirk evacuation will release on July 21, 2017. Christopher Nolan’s next movie base on Dunkirk evacuation will release on July 21, 2017.

British filmmaker Christopher Nolan says he tried to tell the story of the Dunkirk evacuation during World War II through his upcoming epic war thriller in the “most visceral” way possible. Christopher Nolan showcased a footage of Dunkirk at the CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Dunkirk and the legend of it is something that British people grow up with — it’s in our DNA,” said the Interstellar director. “The idea of taking this paradoxical situation and putting it on the big screen — it’s something that’s been close to my heart for some time, it’s something I didn’t think I was ready to do. I wanted to tell the story in the most visceral way possible, I wanted to take that audience and put them on that beach.”

Featuring actors like Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh and One Direction star Harry Styles, the film centres on the British military evacuation of the French city of Dunkirk in 1940, which is one of the biggest battles during the war. The film is told through the eyes of three soldiers. Dunkirk is slated to release on July 21.

Also read: Timetable for 2018 Golden Globes revealed!

Although Christopher Nolan has not bagged an Oscar, he has managed to develop a fanbase of his own with films like Inception, The Prestige, Following, Memento, Insomnia and Interstellar to name a few. The director also managed to reinvent Batman with his Batman Trilogy — Batman Begin, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises — which starred Christian Bale as the Caped Crusader.

With inputs from agencies

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd