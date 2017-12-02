Christopher Nolan talks about the luxury The Dark Knight Trilogy had over current superhero films

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered as the greatest superhero film of all time. Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight is considered as the greatest superhero film of all time.

The Dark Knight is considered by many critics as the greatest superhero movie of all time. Collectively, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises make up the The Dark Knight Trilogy, Christopher Nolan’s take on Batman’s mythos which was remarkably grounded and earthy. At BAFTA: A Life In Pictures event, Nolan explained why his Batman trilogy had an advantage that the current superhero movies from Marvel, DC and Fox do not have. According to Nolan, the filmmakers currently making movies have a lot of pressure in terms of release schedules and this makes the films rushed, while he got all the time he wanted from the studio, Warner Bros Pictures.

“That’s a privilege and a luxury that filmmakers aren’t afforded anymore. I think it was the last time that anyone was able to say to a studio, ‘I might do another one, but it will be four years’. There’s too much pressure on release schedules to let people do that now but creatively it’s a huge advantage. We had the privilege and advantage to develop as people and as storytellers and then bring the family back together,” Nolan said.

The Dark Knight trilogy was the reboot of the character after Joel Schumacher’s movies. It began with 2005’s Batman Begins, and got its sequel in 2008 with The Dark Knight. The last iteration, The Dark Knight Rises was then released in 2012, but in-between, Nolan also directed Inception (2010). The Dark Knight trilogy starred top-of-the-line actors like Christian Bale, Michale Caine, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Tom Hardy and Heath Ledger among others.

