Christopher Nolan’s visit to India: Everything you need to know about it

Oscar-nominated director Christopher Nolan has arrived in Mumbai. The Dunkirk director is in India to draw focus on the importance of celluloid in the digital age.

The purpose of the visit

The Dark Knight director will be engaging in a conversation about the significance of preserving film for the ages. The event is being hosted by Indian filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who hopes that Nolan’s presence and words will influence people to participate in a culture of film preservation. Renowned visual artist Tacita Dean will be accompanying Nolan in the talk.

It is Dungarpur who will be hosting Nolan for the three-day film event, beginning from March 30 to April 1. The event is called Reframing the Future of Film.

“Nolan is coming to India to talk about the advent of celluloid and shooting films in celluloid, something that he prefers. He is also going to talk about how the celluloid medium can co-exist with the digital mode. Nolan and Tacita Dean are coming to support the cause of celluloid film”, Dungarpur had said in an interview with IANS.

“With their visit, along with the participation of some of the who’s who of our Indian film industry, hopefully, the talk and encouragement of shooting and projecting film in celluloid will start,” Dungarpur had added.

Reframing the Future of Film: In Conversation with Christopher Nolan, Tacita Dean and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, will be held on April 1 at the NCPA in Mumbai.

Nolan and Bollywood

The acclaimed director will be meeting with a host of Bollywood celebrities during his stay here. Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Shyam Benegal, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, among others will meet with the filmmaker to discuss cinema. There will likely be an informal bash which will be held for Nolan by the industry people, according to reports.

The screening of Dunkirk and Interstellar

Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film Dunkirk will have a 70mm IMAX film screening, while his previous venture Interstellar will have a 35 mm screening in the city, and the said premieres will be held by Nolan himself. The projectors for the purpose are coming from America.

