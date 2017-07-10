Christopher Nolan did not know who Harry Styles was before casting him in Dunkirk

One Direction’s Harry Styles plays a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. One Direction’s Harry Styles plays a supporting role in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan said he had no idea how famous Harry Styles was when he cast him in Dunkirk. The 46-year-old director just knew Styles was in boy band One Direction when he auditioned for a part in the upcoming movie, reported Contactmusic. Filmmaker Christopher Nolan said he had no idea how famous Harry Styles was when he cast him in Dunkirk. The 46-year-old director just knew Styles was in boy band One Direction when he auditioned for a part in the upcoming movie, reported Contactmusic. “I don’t think I was that aware really of how famous Harry was. I mean, my daughter had talked about him. My kids talked about him, but I wasn’t really that aware of it.

“So the truth is, I cast Harry because he fit the part wonderfully and truly earned a seat at the table,” Nolan said. Mark Rylance, who also features in the movie, said working with the “Sign of the Times” singer impressed his niece more than anything else in his career till date. “She was just more excited than anything I’ve ever done because I was going to be acting with Harry Styles. I went up in her estimation. I won the Harry!” Rylance said.

Christopher Nolan is known for his thematically dark films with complex plots and high character depth. Dunkirk is his 11th feature film and all his films have been a critical success. He received worldwide acclaim and fame with the Dark Knight trilogy and later Inception and Interstellar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App