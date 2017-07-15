Christopher Nolan believes Dunkirk cast is one of the greatest ever

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk releases on July 21. Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk releases on July 21.

Director Christopher Nolan has praised the ensemble cast of Dunkirk at the film’s world premiere in London. Prince Harry was a special guest at the event, which took place at Leicester Square, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Nolan’s WWII epic is a true story of trapped Allied troops being rescued from the beaches of Dunkirk in 1940. Regular Nolan collaborators Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy, and other cast members like Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, debutant One Direction star Harry Styles were in attendance at the premiere.

“I passionately believe that this is one of the greatest casts put together for any movie,” Nolan said, also offering his admiration to the 13 British army veterans who were in attendance at the premiere. “One of the things I love about the film is that it doesn’t set itself up to be important,” said Branagh, who plays a Navy commander, adding that it is focused mainly on ordinary lives. “And it’s all the more moving for it.” Styles, meanwhile, joked that Dunkirk may be his first and only film. “Maybe I’ve peaked too soon,” he said, adding that movie had made him “better at swimming.” The film will hit the theatres on July 21.

Christopher Nolan is known for large scale films with complex storylines, thematic dark tones and practical effects in his films. His films like the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar have made him one of the highest grossing director in the history of cinema. Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning composer and longtime Nolan collaborator has come to compose the score of Dunkirk.

