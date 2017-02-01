Budget 2017

Chrissy Teigen has an answer for people wondering about her pregnanancy

Chrissy Teigen, being the ultimate Twitter Queen slams pregnancy rumours that started after she admitted that her second baby is going to be a boy.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published:February 1, 2017 12:56 pm
Chrissy Teigen, chrissy teigen daughter, chrissy teigen boy, chrissy twitter, chrissy tweets Chrissy Teigen takes to Twitter to clarify pregnancy rumours.

Annoyed with the constant scrutiny, model Chrissy Teigen took the trolls down by telling them off that she was not expecting another child.

Earlier, the 31-year-old fashionista had weighed in on having a second baby with husband, musician John Legend in future on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet, reported E! News. Chrissy, however, took to Twitter to put an end to speculations.

 

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

She wrote, “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. And no, I am not pregnant.” Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s nine-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016 through IVF treatment.

Have a look at Christine Teigen’s sassy tweets:

And, when one of the trollers went on too far and asked her about her fertility plans and why she hadn’t tried having a child by natural means, Chrissy gave an apt reply.

Find the conversation here:

Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s nine-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016 through IVF treatment.

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 01: Latest News