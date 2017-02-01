Chrissy Teigen has an answer for people wondering about her pregnanancy

Chrissy Teigen takes to Twitter to clarify pregnancy rumours. Chrissy Teigen takes to Twitter to clarify pregnancy rumours.

Annoyed with the constant scrutiny, model Chrissy Teigen took the trolls down by telling them off that she was not expecting another child.

Earlier, the 31-year-old fashionista had weighed in on having a second baby with husband, musician John Legend in future on the 2017 SAG Awards red carpet, reported E! News. Chrissy, however, took to Twitter to put an end to speculations.

More from the world of Entertainment:

She wrote, “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. And no, I am not pregnant.” Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s nine-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016 through IVF treatment.

Have a look at Christine Teigen’s sassy tweets:

Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left. A boy. So. Yeah. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

And no, I am not pregnant. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

And, when one of the trollers went on too far and asked her about her fertility plans and why she hadn’t tried having a child by natural means, Chrissy gave an apt reply.

Find the conversation here:

@chrissyteigen did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding “the act?” At least no political rants! — @cecelia1555 (@cecelia1555) January 30, 2017

Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch. I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know! http://t.co/54e9AvIqQ9 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017

Chrissy gave birth to the couple’s nine-month-old daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, in April 2016 through IVF treatment.