Chris Pratt says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 to go on floors next year

Chris Pratt, known for playing the role of Star-Lord / Peter Quill in Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, just announced on Instagram that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will begin shooting next year. His character is in the crosshairs these days owing to his role in letting Thanos win in Marvel’s latest Avengers: Infinity War. Fans cannot stop blaming Star-Lord for losing his cool just when the Avengers and Guardians were on the verge of victory against the Mad Titan Thanos.

Chris Pratt was wishing his co-star Pom Klementieff a happy birthday. Pom plays the role of Mantis in the franchise. Pratt posted, “Happy Birthday @pom.klementieff whom many of you know as Mantis!!! She’s such a unique, talented and driven artist. Can’t wait to start shooting Guardians Vol. 3 with her next year! Hope you’re having a good day Pom!”

At the end, all the Guardians except Rocket seemingly died after Thanos did the finger-snap. So, will they come back? Most critics and fans believe that if not everybody, most of the characters who died in Infinity War are not really dead or will be resurrected somehow.

This announcement by Chris Pratt thus assumes significance. James Gunn, the director of the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies, had said that the Vol 3 will arrive in 2020. But it could only be possible if at least some of the Guardians are alive. Gamora, one of the most prominent Guardians died earlier in the film and she may be dead for good.

