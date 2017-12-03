Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris

After months of separation Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris. After months of separation Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from Anna Faris.

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from actor Anna Faris. The Avengers: Infinity War star filed legal documents to end their eight-year marriage over the weekend citing irreconcilable differences, reported E! online. Faris’ response, which was filed simultaneously, reportedly mirrors her ex-husband’s filing. She has also asked for joint custody and the right to receive child support.

The separation date is listed as July 13, a month prior to when they publicly announced they were separating. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the couple said in a joint statement issued by Pratt on on August 6. The two met on the set of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year later before marrying in summer 2009. Anna Faris is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. The two have been spending time together since September after working on the new film Overboard. We aren’t sure if The Guardians Of The Galaxy actor has moved on, but he did warn people on social media about an imposter, who was using his identity to hit on his female fans.

“PERVY DUDE ALERT!!! (Not a joke) It’s confirmed: somebody is trying to pretend to be me on Facebook (and maybe other social media platforms) apparently hitting on a lot of different female fans, trying to get their numbers and who knows what else. I’m not joking. Please know, I find this behavior reprehensible. If I find out who it is I’ll have their account shut down and seriously would like to punch them right in the GD mouth. You hear that imposter!? Stop. My message to any fans who are contacted by someone claiming to be Chris Pratt: Look for the BLUE “VERIFIED” CHECKMARK next to the name. If there is no checkmark by my name that person is an imposter. I’m sorry. Tell your siblings. Educate our young ones. It’s probably mostly kids who would fall for this. Makes me sick. It terrifies me to think someone could be hurt, their feelings or much worse, by this imposter/potential predator. I’ve had many, many people tell me about this. It’s not an isolated incident. If anyone is in contact with this person block them immediately. If it’s you doing it, I’m warning you. Stop right now or you will@be very unhappy with the outcome. Go find Jesus. 🙏 praying for you,” he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Chris Pratt will be starring in two popular franchise of Hollywood, Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Jurassic World.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd