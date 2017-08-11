Chris Pratt, Anna Faris staying together even after split

Even after divorce, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are staying under one roof. Even after divorce, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are staying under one roof.

Actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, who have announced their separation after eight years of marriage, are still living under one roof, claims businesswoman and reality TV personality Patti Stanger, who is close to the estranged couple.

“Okay, so this is really hard because I’m close to them. I’m upset about it. The day it happened, I actually texted them. I don’t know what happened there, (Chris) is still living in the house. Let’s pray it turns around,” Stanger told etonline.com.

“I want them to get back together. So, I’m not fixing them up — I would just be the counsellor between them and go, ‘What really is the issue here?’ Because she’s living in the house, so someone threw out the curveball.”

“If (Pratt) is still in the house, there’s hope. If the person doesn’t leave the house, there’s a lot of hope there. That means they still love each other. Because they’re not poor… It’s just that they don’t want to leave each other. There’s a lot of best friend factor there. They’re very close,” she added.

A representative for the estranged couple responded to Stanger’s comments and said: “Patti Stanger is not an authorised spokesperson for Anna and Chris and her comments (about their marital status and personal life) are invalid.”

The duo met in 2007 on the sets of Take Me Home Tonight. They got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. Their son, Jack, was born in August 2012. He arrived nine weeks premature and spend a month in the NICU.

On the work front, Chris Pratt was recently seen in The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2. His next big projects include Avenger: Infinity War and Jurassic World. Avengers: Infinity War will mark the long-awaited team up of superheroes from all over the MCU.

After the Avengers find themselves torn apart after Captain America: Civil War, they have to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in order to fight supervillain Thanos. Thanos is hard at work amassing Infinity Stones in order to gain control over time, space and reality as we know it.

With inputs from agencies.

