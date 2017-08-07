Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation

Hollywood couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they are parting ways Hollywood couple Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced that they are parting ways

Actors Anna Faris and Chris Pratt today announced that they are parting ways after eight years of marriage. In a joint statement, they uploaded on their respective social media accounts, the actors wrote that they are legally separating and requested for privacy.

“Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward.

“We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another,” Pratt, 38, posted on his Facebook page. Faris, 40, shared the same message on her Instagram account.

The duo met in 2007 on the sets of Take Me Home Tonight. They got married on July 9, 2009, in Bali, Indonesia. Their son, Jack, now four, was born in August 2012. He arrived nine weeks premature and spend a month in the NICU.

Faris recently told People magazine that she and Pratt were a “normal” couple, saying that he “loves to work in the garage, and I love to do laundry and watch reality television — just normal people.”

On the work front, Chris Pratt was recently seen in The Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2. His next big project include, Avenger: Infinity War and Jurassic World. Avengers: Infinity War will mark the long-awaited team up of supes from all over the MCU. It’s the sequel to The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, and will mark the 19th installment in the MCU. After the Avengers find themselves torn apart after Captain America: Civil War, they have to team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy in order to fight supervillain Thanos. Thanos is hard at work amassing Infinity Stones in order to gain control over time, space and reality as we know it.

