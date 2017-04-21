Chris Pratt amazed by Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba version in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 trailer

“Whoa… wow” was the first reaction of American actor Chris Pratt after seeing the Hindi version of his forthcoming Hollywood film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 with music of Bappi Lahiri’s popular song ‘Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba’.

Disney India on Thursday released a promotional video of the Hollywood film with Hindi retro twist with ‘Jhoom jhoom jhoom baba’. And in a special video — released on Friday — the actor is seen wondering whether the music can be added to the final cut of the film.

“Whoa… wow… I wonder if its too late to put that music in… instead of the music we’ve played… whoa… people are going to flip out,” Chris said.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 is written and directed by James Gunn, and stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista. It also features the voices of actors like Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper. It is releasing on May 5 in India, in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With the backdrop ‘Awesome Mixtape #2’, the second part of the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy will take further the team’s adventures as they traverse different cosmos to protect their world.

This time, the storyline will explore family values and also unravel many family truths and mysteries.

Recently in another interview he shared his story of being an outsider in the Hollywood industry. “A lot of guys become exactly the same. For me, it was really helpful to have this outsider perspective. People in LA often cast a Canadian, or someone from Australia, Britain or India or anywhere from the outside because they have a point of view that is different from the creators and the writers in LA.”

