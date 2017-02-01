Star Wars Red Cup: Chris Miller reveals the working title with the first shot

Chris Miller announces start of shooting of Star Wars Han Solo on Twitter. Chris Miller announces start of shooting of Star Wars Han Solo on Twitter.

The filming of stand-alone Star Wars film II centering on Han Solo is officially underway.

Marking the production kick-off, co-director Chris Miller shared the very first photo from the film’s set on Twitter. Miller captioned the photo, “Han First Shot.” The photo also revealed the working title of the Han Solo standalone picture.

More from the world of Entertainment:

It has been tentatively named Star Wars: Red Cup. This follows the tradition of giving strange titles for ‘Star Wars’ films during production.

With the caption “Han first shot”, Miller is alluding to the still raging debate about whether Harrison Ford or the bounty hunter Greedo (Paul Blake) was the first to open fire in the Mos Eisley cantina.

Han

First

Shot pic.twitter.com/KReR6rgKFT — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) January 30, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was previously given Space Bear as the working title. Meanwhile, “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” was shot under the working title Blue Harvest.

Also read | Emilia Clarke joins Han Solo spin-off

Alden Ehrenreich stars in the film as a young Han Solo, alongside Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover and Woody Harrelson. Miller is co-directing the film with his regular collaborator Phil Lord. The script is by Jon and Lawrence Kasdan. The untitled Han Solo movie, helmed by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, is set for release in 2018.

A number of Star Wars actors paid their tributes at the recent death of Carrie Fisher aka Princess Leia. Even Han Solo and Princess Leia, share a passionate romance in the films.