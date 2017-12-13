Coldplay frontman Chris Martin dating actor Dakota Johnson?

Love is in the air for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin. Love is in the air for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin.

Looks like Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Fifty Shades Darker star Dakota Johnson are an ‘item’.

According to Us Weekly, the 40-year-old Coldplay frontman was spotted with the 28-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actor at Nick Cave’s concert in Israel last month and they are now said to be dating each other.

“Dakota and Chris are definitely dating. They’ve gotten to know each other really well and are very comfortable with one another. Chris sends Dakota his music to get her opinion. It’s more than just a fling,” a source told the publication.

They were also reportedly spotted dining in Herzliya, a city in the North of the Middle Eastern country, at the Yam Sheva restaurant.

According to an eyewitness, “They came in and they were really, really nice, like extremely nice. It was a surprise. They sat with Nick Cave too. I didn’t see them kiss or hold hands or anything like that. They ordered some starters and not a lot of food.”

Johnson and the “Paradise” hit-maker have been spotted together in Los Angeles a number of times as well.

Chris was previously married to Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow – with whom he has a 13-year-old daughter Apple and a 11-year-old son Moses.

He has also romanced Jennifer Lawrence and Peaky Blinders star Annabelle Wallis since splitting from Gwyneth. Dakota has previously dated musician Noah Gersh, actor Jordan Masterson and model-and-guitarist Matthew Hitt.

While on the work front, Dakota has three big films lined up for a 2018 release which includes Suspiria, Fifty Shades Freed and The Peanut Butter Falcon.

