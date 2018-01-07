Chris Hemsworth wants to keep playing Thor after Avengers 4

Chris Hemsworth was last seen as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth was last seen as Thor in Thor: Ragnarok.

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth rose to stardom with the unprecedented success of 2012 film Avengers. Although he had played the same character with Kenneth Branagh directed film Thor in 2011, it was Avengers that made him a household name. With Avengers 4, the actor’s contract with Marvel and Disney will expire. Chris, who finished shooting for the film, has expressed an interest to continue playing the role.

In an interview with IGN, the actor said, “I’ve just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that’s my contract – my preexisting contract is done now, so it’s kind of like, ‘Wow, that’s it.’ Two or three films ago I was like, ‘Okay, a couple more.’ I was enjoying it but I was like… I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we’ve reinvented the character a number of times – even in these next two, he evolves again, and you don’t get that opportunity often in a franchise. So I definitely feel a renewed sense of excitement and enthusiasm, and more so than ever, I think.”

“If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I’d love to. I also think there’s an appetite for it now, or there’s a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we’ve kind of broken the mold a bit,” he added.

Chris Hemsworth last time appeared as Thor in Taika Watiti’s Thor: Ragnarok which was a huge critical and commercial success. Till date, he has appeared as the God of Thunder four times. He will also reprise the character in upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. He is certainly not ready to relinquish just yet.

