When Chris Hemsworth had to step in and buy beer for Tom Holland as he didn’t look the legal age

Over the past year, 21-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actor Tom Holland has been the butt of many jokes concerning his teenage looks. But things reached a new low when on an Avengers: Infinity War night out, the actor was denied beer at a pub as he didn’t look the legal age. Holland then had to turn to his co-star Chris Hemsworth to buy drinks for him.

“They were long days and we would go out for a couple of beers after filming Avengers: Infinity War,” Hemsworth told dailystar.co.uk. “When he is clean shaven, bless him, Tom Holland looks about 12 and the bar didn’t think he was old enough to grab a beer, so we had to get it for him. So while he might be an Avenger and he might help save the world, he doesn’t look old enough to get a beer,” he added.

Holland and Hemsworth will next be seen reprising their roles of Spiderman and Thor respectively in Avengers: Infinity War that hits cinemas on April 27 in India. The mega-crossover film will also star Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Chris Evans as Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana as Gamora among others. Avengers: Infinity War also has Josh Brolin in the role of the mighty bad Thanos and it is being reported that the film will play out from his perspective this time.

Talking about the high anticipation around Avengers: Infinity War among fans, Hemsworth added in the interview, “We know the anticipation behind this movie and we know what it means to the fans…to have all these characters in one movie and have the worlds collide. Fans expect a lot and they are going to get it. Everybody has worked so hard and we are so proud of what we have produced.”

