Chris Hemsworth is upset about Thor being excluded of Captain America Civil War. His fight with other Avengers is proof. Watch video

Chris Hemsworth aka Thor acts out his own mini Avengers movie for being excluded from Captain America Civil War. Chris Hemsworth aka Thor acts out his own mini Avengers movie for being excluded from Captain America Civil War.

Chris Hemsworth has still not forgotten being ‘left out’ of Captain America: Civil War. The actor stumbles upon directors Anthony & Joe Russo using action figures to stage an action sequence featuring a bunch of The Avengers and even Star Lord, one of the members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, he seems upset over the fact that Thor’s figure is missing, blaming it on the Infinity Wars directors — Russo brothers.

Taking a break from his Avengers: Infinity Wars rehearsals, the actor goes on to act out his own Avengers movie action scene in a short hilarious video posted on Instagram, all with summoning Mjolinr and throwing quick insults at the other superheroes. Iron Man and Captain America both get smashed across the room, and poor Hawkeye is apparently dressed as a “Berlin techno rave he just rolled in from at 3 AM” while Spider-Man is just a kid so he can fall over. Vision is not real and Star-Lord has a gun, which is extremely uncool, so he has to go off the table.

The only figures allowed to escape the wrath of the hammer-swinging Asgardian are The Winter Soldier, The Falcon and Hulk because Hemsworth likes them. Hemsworth then says, “As for you (Hulk)? You can come with me because we’re now mates.” After all, both Hulk and Thor were excluded from Civil War and they have an upcoming adventure of their own in the Taika Waititi directorial Thor: Ragnarok.

Besides Chris Hemsworth, the Avengers: Infinity Wars features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo among others. It brings the superheroes of Marvel’s Guardian of the Galaxy onboard too. It is set to hit the theatres on May 4, 2018.

