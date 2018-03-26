Chris Hemsworth wants his new found identity from Thor Ragnarok to stay in Avengers Infinity War

Chris Hemsworth’s character saw significant development in Thor: Ragnarok. Chris Hemsworth’s character saw significant development in Thor: Ragnarok.

Chris Hemsworth was an unknown entity before he began playing Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, he is a household name. Although he essayed the Marvel character before Thor: Ragnarok as well, it was this Taika Watiti directorial that really utilised his comedic talents. So much so that Chris Hemsworth wants his character to stay that way. While speaking to Cinemablend, Chris recalled that he had told the Russo brothers, ‘I came into this and called Joe and Anthony and said, ‘Look, don’t write me the old Thor, we’ve got a new Thor now’.

Thor: Ragnarok was a radical reinvention of the character in MCU that had been dour and too self-serious before. Ragnarok’s Thor was a man with a sense of humour, even though he lost his hammer Mjolnir to his evil sister. Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Watiti had directed small, relatively independent light-hearted comedies like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows before. This was his first big project, and he did wonders. But more importantly, he did not compromise on his core filmmaking ideals. The resulting film was a laugh-out-loud film with a lot of heart and trademark Watiti humour that his fans would recognise.

The film also provided Hulk the much-needed character development. Due to the character not having its own independent movie, it had not seen much progress in terms of character depth. Thor: Ragnarok changed that. The film did not surprisingly become a huge success and it is understandable that Chris Hemsworth wants his character to stay the way it was in Ragnarok.

