Chris Hemsworth in talks with Sony Pictures to play the lead in Men in Black spinoff

Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth is in negotiation with Sony Pictures to star in the Men in Black spinoff. The actor is in advance talks with the studio for the lead role in the film. The studio is also in negotiations with director F Gary Gray to helm the project.

Iron Man scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum have penned the script of the new film, reported Variety. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to return in the film, which is meant to launch a new franchise with fresh talent involved.

Sony had originally planned to combine the Men and Black and 21 Jump Street franchises, but have since shelved that idea. Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organisation, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys. The first film was a major critical and commercial success and was followed by two more sequels. The three films hauled a cumulative 1.7 billion dollars worldwide.

He was last seen in his superhero avatar in 2017 blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok. Chris' will next be starring as Thor in Marvel's upcoming mega film Avengers: Infinity war that is scheduled to release on April 27 in India. Chris' other films include A Perfect Getaway, The Cabin in the Woods and Rush.

