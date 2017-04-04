‘My contract with Marvel is up’. Chris Evans won’t play Captain America after Avengers Infinity War?

Actor Chris Evans first featured as the superhero in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger. Actor Chris Evans first featured as the superhero in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger.

For all Marvel fanatics, it might be a dilemma to imagine anyone else apart from Chris Evans holding that Captain America shield. But, it might just get true. As per Chris, his contract with Marvel Studios will be over once he is done filming for Avengers 4.

The 35-year-old has a deal with Marvel Studios to play Steve Rogers and his heroic alter ego in two more movies, which will be the two Avengers sequels. But he is free to walk away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe if he wishes or if Marvel no longer wants him, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Monday, Chris said, “My contract is up. I have Avengers 3 and 4, we do Avengers 3 now and 4 is the latter part of the year, then after that, that is the end of my contract.”

“They’ve been filming since February, I don’t start until May, there are so many people involved.”

Chris Evans first featured as the superhero in 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger and he has followed that up with appearances in The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Also read | Benedict Cumberbatch will be a part of Avengers: Infinity War as Doctor Strange

Marvel Studio’s biggest film Avengers: Infinity War is slated to release next year. Apart from Captain America, the film will feature all of Marvel’s superheroes – Iron man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange, apart from others. They all will be teaming to fight the biggest villain of the MCU – Thanos, whose glimpses and intentions we have in the earlier Marvel films.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd