Chris Evans might stop playing Captain America after Avengers 4

Actor Chris Evans, who plays superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be stepping away from the franchise after the next year’s Avengers 4. The 36-year-old has portrayed the role in eight films, including cameos in three MCU movies, and is reprising the character in next month’s Avengers: Infinity War.

In an interview with the New York Times, Chris has expressed his intention to step away from the role after Avengers 4, which will hit the theatres in May next year. “You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Chris told the publication.

The actor will return for reshoots of Avengers 4 later this year, but it is expected that they will mark the end of the road for him in the MCU.

Chris first appeared in the role of Captain America in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger and surprised the audience with his energetic and momentous take on the character. As the storyline for the MCU developed Chris kept on improving his performance for the titular character making Captain America a household name. Earlier, Captain America was regarded as the cornball-cheesy-idiot clad in tights running around with a shield. It was only after Chris’ take on the character that people got serious about Capt, thanks to his charismatic rendition.

Chris has also played Human Torch from Fantastic Four for Marvel but the movie turned out to be a dull set of affairs and couldn’t garner much praise from the audience.

The phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe has been leading upto the Infinity War and the arrival of the main nemesis Thanos. Avengers: Infinity war is set to release on April 27 this year.

