Chris Evans feels Robert Downey Jr is irreplaceable as Iron Man

Iron Man and Captain America may be at loggerheads with each other right now, in real life Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans share a lot of camaraderie and respect. The two have shared screen in Marvel Cinematic Universe since the original Avengers film. The last time they appeared together was in Captain America: Civil War. Chris Evans reflected on working with Downey Jr during his appearance at Ace Comic-Con. He also said unlike Superman and Batman that have seen multiple incarnations over the years, there can be only one Iron Man.

“No matter what it feels like for me, I try to imagine what it feels like for him, because he really did start this. He really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be Iron Man. It’s not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it.”

Evans also described what working with Downey Jr felt and how Downey Jr supported him during this journey that will end with Avengers 4. “It’s low-hanging fruit to say [Robert] Downey. He’s such a wonderful guy and is so talented, so experienced, and so supportive… He’s always been in my corner and I’ve always felt supported by him. He really brings everybody in to the group and makes sure everyone feels welcome, especially on this last one…He really just opens his arms and it sounds so cheesy, but he makes it a family and none of this would happen without him.”

The two will next be seen together in Avengers: Infinity War.

