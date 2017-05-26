Chris Cornell used other drugs before hanging himself

A lot of speculation has been going around about the death of Chris Cornell. A lot of speculation has been going around about the death of Chris Cornell.

Late American musician Chris Cornell had reportedly taken “other drugs” before hanging himself. Cornell’s bodyguard found him dead in his hotel bathroom last week, with a band around his neck, after getting a call from Cornell’s panicked wife who said he had been slurring his words on the phone to her after his Detroit concert.

According to sources connected to the investigation, the 52-year-old had fresh track marks on his arm, indicating a potential drug injection, when his body was discovered in a Detroit hotel room on May 18, reports tmz.com.

The sources add that the track marks were “obvious.” It was earlier reported that Cornell ‘s long time house engineer and tour manager, Ted Keedick, had said that Cornell seemed “high” and “f***ed up” during the concert on Wednesday night, hours before his death.

The singer’s wife, Vicky, said in a police report that her husband is a recovered drug addict. The 52-year-old had tried heroin when he was 12 years old, and struggled with multiple addictions – but eventually got sober around 2002. His lawyer Kirk Pasich also said that Cornell “may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages” prior to his death. The toxicology tests will reveal if there were drugs found in Cornell’s system at the time of his death.

His funeral is set for Friday, May 26, but he was cremated at a private ceremony attended by his immediate family and friends at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Tuesday.The private ceremony was attended by his wife, brother Peter and friends Linda Ramone and J.D. King, TMZ reported.

