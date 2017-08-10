Colonel Miles Quaritch to return in Avatar sequels, confirms James Cameron

FILE PHOTO – Director James Cameron announced that there are a lot of new settings and creatures in the upcoming installments of Avatar| REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo FILE PHOTO – Director James Cameron announced that there are a lot of new settings and creatures in the upcoming installments of Avatar| REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo

It seems like Col. Miles Quaritch is all set to return to the magical world of Pandora. According to The Independent, James Cameron has confirmed that Stephen Lang will reprise the role as the chief villain of Avatar across its forthcoming sequels. In an interview, the director revealed that Colonel Miles Quaritch will return to torment the Navi again in all four of the series’ new films despite seeming to perish at the climax of 2009 film Avatar.

James Cameron said, “But it’s not a whole bunch of new characters every time. There’s not a new villain every time, which is interesting. Same guy. Same motherf***er through all four movies. He is so good and he just gets better. I know Stephen Lang is gonna knock this out of the park.” The Titanic helmer also noted that there are a lot of new settings and creatures in the movie. He added, “I’m taking characters that people know and putting them in unfamiliar places and moving them on this greater journey.”

Lang’s return as the chief bad guy, who Cameron has previously compared to Star Wars villain Darth Vader, is perhaps unsurprising considering Sigourney Weaver is returning for the sequels despite her character Dr Grace Augustine dying in the 2009 blockbuster.

Recently, the four sequels were given release dates by 20th Century Fox, starting December 18, 2020, the rest coming on December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025, respectively. The first installment in the series released on December 18, 2009. Actor Joel David Moore is set to reprise his role as scientist Norm Spellman in the upcoming Avatar sequels. Moore joins fellow returnees Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, as well as recently announced newcomer Cliff Curtis, reported Deadline.

(With inputs from agencies)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd