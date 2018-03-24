Chicago Fire actor DuShon Monique Brown dead

DuShon Monique Brown passed away a little after 12 pm at St. James Olympia Field Hospital. DuShon Monique Brown passed away a little after 12 pm at St. James Olympia Field Hospital.

Chicago Fire actress DuShon Monique Brown is no more. She was 49. The Chicago Tribune revealed that the star passed away a little after 12 p.m. at St. James Olympia Field Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

“The Chicago Fire family is devastated to lose one of its own,” executive producer Dick Wolf said in a statement to eonline.com.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with DuShon’s family and we will all miss her.” Robert Schroeder, DuShon’s manager, also shared his sentiments regarding her.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death of beloved Chicago actress DuShon Monique Brown. DuShon, most affectionately known to many as Connie on Chicago Fire, died suddenly on Friday morning of natural causes. We are devastated by the loss of a very talented and kind-hearted soul. DuShon was a film, television, commercial and voice-over actress who also graced the stages of many Chicago theaters.

“She brought laughter and joy to many and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

According to the Chicago Tribune, the news was also confirmed via an email sent by Gregory Jones who is the principal of the high school where Brown once worked.

The actress has been a star on the hit series since its start back in 2012, playing the role of Connie, assistant to Chief Boden. She also appeared in shows including Prison Break, Boss, Empire and Shameless.

