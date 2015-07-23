Charlize Theron’s saucy suggestion to President Barack Obama

Actress Charlize Theron suggested President Barack Obama visit a strip club in order to reach a “new demographic”. (Source: AP Photo) Actress Charlize Theron suggested President Barack Obama visit a strip club in order to reach a “new demographic”. (Source: AP Photo)

The “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress has an unfortunate habit of being “really inappropriate” when she gets nervous, and she got so flustered when she met the US leader.

“I have this thing that happens when I get nervous, that I get so nervous that I will say something really inappropriate. It’s like Tourette’s in a weird way. Like, I don’t know to stop it. It’s like blaulalal! It’s like verbal diarrhoea,” she said on TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Charlize, 39, recalled how the President told her that appearing on shows like Jimmy’s allowed him to reach new audiences, so she suggested another way of doing so.

“And then there was this pause, and I didn’t know what to say, and all I could come up with was, ‘Well, if you’re looking for a different demographic, I can take you to a strip club’.”

