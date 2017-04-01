Charlize Theron honoured to play villain in Fate of the Furious

Charlize Theron feels it is an honour to work in one of the greatest franchises ever. Charlize Theron feels it is an honour to work in one of the greatest franchises ever.

Actress Charlize Theron is honoured to essay the first female villain in Fast and Furious 8. The eighth instalment of Fast and Furious will be star-studded with actors like Theron, Helen Mirren, Scott Eastwood, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Kurt Russell.

Theron will be seen as Cipher, the legendary hacker.

“What a great place to find yourself in; to not only be offered a great role in one of the greatest franchises ever, but to be the first female villain… That’s a real honor,” Theron said in a statement from the film’s distributor Universal Pictures. “Cipher is the real deal, too. At her core she is completely this rapacious, and that says a lot about a character. As an actor, there is something great about witnessing a character just coming in and taking what she wants… And doing it in a way that’s unexpected,” she added.

A few days back actor Vin Diesel revealed that the next in the Fast and the Furious series will be a triology. “As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how it’s the beginning of a new trilogy,” Diesel said.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, the film has been co-produced by Original Film, One Race Films and Perfect World Pictures. The film will release in India on April 14.

