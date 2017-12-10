Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

Charlie Sheen was accused of assaulting Corey Haim when he was a teenager Charlie Sheen was accused of assaulting Corey Haim when he was a teenager

Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim. In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid’s allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer’s Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Charlie Sheen had assaulted Corey Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20.

Haim, who died in 2010, appeared in the 1986 release Lucas alongside Charlie Sheen. Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film’s production. Sheen is seeking unspecified damages. The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen’s “depravities.”

Corey Haim’s close friend Corey Feldman had also mentioned about the alleged incident in his memoir, Coreyography: A Memoir, without naming his abuser. “At some point during the filming of Lucas, Haim explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was what all guys do. So, they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew, and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized,” Feldman wrote.

And later in 2011, when Feldman was asked about Charlie Sheen, he had said, “I’m not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen…especially the way he’s affected other people that I know.” He had also said that his friend had “fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together.”

Recently in Hollywood, Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, were also accused of sexual harassment.

(With inputs from AP)

