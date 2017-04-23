Charlie Puth’s new single has caught our ‘Attention’. Watch video

Charlie Puth’s new single Attention collaboration with pop up art in Los Angeles is a new direction in music promotion. Charlie Puth’s new single Attention collaboration with pop up art in Los Angeles is a new direction in music promotion.

Charlie Puth’s new single titled “Attention” has caught everyone’s attention, not just with great music but also the way the artist has chosen to push this track. The song, is in collaboration with a pop-up art in Los Angeles called ‘The Attention Room’. It is an LED installation that is made to duplicate how your brain reacts when it receives attention. Sounds trippy? Well, you can also take virtual tour on the official site of the project. The song, which is in itself about the experience seeking attention, hooks you from the first beat, and as many fans have called it – catchy.

Information about his next album has not been released so far, however. Fans have already started to wonder if Charlie’s song is about is rumoured ex- Bella Thorne. They have been tweeting to Charlie, asking him about the ‘girl’ who led the singer on. This doesn’t surprise us as the lyrics goes something like this, “I know that dress is karma, perfume regret/ You got me thinking ’bout when you were mine/And now I’m all up on ya, what you expect/ But you’re not coming home with me tonight’ and for the chorus verse, ‘You just want attention, You don’t want my heart /Maybe you just hate the thought of me with someone new / Yeah, you just want attention, I knew from the start / You’re just making sure I’m never gettin’ over you, oh.”

The song written by Charlie Puth and Jacob Kasher, and produced by Charlie Puth has made fans wonder about the singer’s love life for sure. Charlie will also be seen performing with Shawn Mendes on Illuminate World Tour, starting in Portland on July 6.

