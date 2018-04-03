Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan call it quits after almost nine years of marriage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in a joint statement on Tuesday. Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announced their split in a joint statement on Tuesday.

After nearly nine years of marriage, Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to “lovingly separate as a couple.” The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on Monday night, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” they wrote in a joint statement released on Tuesday. “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.”

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the statement continued.

The two had met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up and married three years later. They have a 4-year-old daughter named Everly. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan & Jenna.” they added in their statement. Tatum has starred in box office hits like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street.

Earlier this year, in an interview to Health Magazine, Jenna talked about the public perception that she and Tatum led the “perfect life.” She said, “When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect. I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa.”

