It was premonition: Chadwick Boseman on how he got the Black Panther role

Marvel’s upcoming superhero film Black Panther is generating positive buzz around the globe and this is being further reiterated by the fact that the team of the film, actors Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and director Ryan Coogler are all currently in Seoul, South Korea for a red carpet premiere. The team sat down for a press conference on Monday morning where Chadwick revealed where he was exactly when he got the call to play Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman remembered that he was in Zurich, Switzerland and there was certainly some magic in the air that led him to receiving that call on that lucky day.

“I didn’t have international calling on my phone until that morning when I received, I guess a premonition that said ‘you need to have calling on your phone so you can reach your family and friends, put it on your phone right now’. So I listened to that voice and later that night when I was at the red carpet, my agent calls me on that phone and says Marvel wants to talk to you,” Chadwick revealed.

Chadwick Boseman first appeared as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War and since then his character has received much love from the fans. Chadwick has a five film deal with Marvel and the Black Panther film is his second one in the Marvel universe.

Chadwick further revealed that the Marvel executives wanted to keep the project under tight wraps and they didn’t even take the character’s name when they made the offer. “The phone call said ‘we want you to play a role and we think you know what the role is. Are you interested?’ They we so secretive that they didn’t want to say the name Black Panther and I said yes. I had never done that before.”

Chadwick is extremely proud of the film and acknowledged that he has never been a part of a project that had this type of cultural impact. “The fact that I know that the film is of substance, I know it has a lot to offer to the world, I’m even more enthusiastic and blessed about this experience,” Boseman said.

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkins and Martin Freeman releases in India on February 16.

