I am constantly surrounded by strong women: Chadwick Boseman has a lot in common with Black Panther

Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o releases tomorrow. Black Panther starring Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o releases tomorrow.

The trailers of Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther have been impressing the audience for a few months now and with the release of the film right around the corner, Chadwick Boseman spoke about the film and his character at the Asia Premiere of Black Panther in Seoul.

A lot of T’Challa’s allies in the film are women and they aren’t just there to make his character look stronger, in fact, they make a significant contribution in saving Wakanda and counsel T’Challa on matters relating to their country. Chadwick was asked about these strong women and how it felt working alongside them in the film and he told indianexpress.com, “For me, it was a comfortable place because I am constantly surrounded by strong women. I grew up with a strong mother who has strong sisters and they have always covered me throughout my life with prayer, with lessons, with encouragement and they have all in their own ways shown that they are independent. So I have grown up with that for my entire life.”

Being around strong isn’t new for Boseman and in a way that is what is common between him and T’Challa. Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Ramonda (Angela Bassett) are all some of Black Panther’s closest and most trusted allies and even in real life, Boseman is surrounded by strong women in his professional life. “I have strong women on my team that work with me every day. To me, it’s a comfortable place. It’s just really beautiful, to me, to show that to the world. I was told a very long time ago by a very wise man, the key to your success will be if you surround yourself with strong women.”

Chadwick further said, “To be able to display that when I saw the script and the character, that wisdom that I was told a long time ago and for it to be with these actresses every day, to see them ask questions to the director, to challenge the story, challenge me, that can only be a positive thing and sharing it can only be positive.”

Black Panther releases in India on February 16.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd