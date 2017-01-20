Celine Dion roped in for Beauty and the Beast

“Being a part of the original ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honoured to be a part of this film again,” Dion said in a statement. “Being a part of the original ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honoured to be a part of this film again,” Dion said in a statement.

Celine Dion will perform an all-new original song How Does A Moment Last Forever for Disney’s upcoming live-action “Beauty and the Beast”. The song, written by composer Alan Menken and Tim Rice, will also be a part of the film’s soundtrack.

Portions of the song are performed throughout the film and interpolated into the underscore before Dion’s full-length version debuts in the film’s custom main-on-end title design. “Being a part of the original ‘Beauty and the Beast’ was such a magical experience in my life, and I’m truly honoured to be a part of this film again,” Dion said in a statement.

President of Music for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Production, Mitchell Leib, approached Dion with the idea of recording one of the three new songs written for the film. “Celine was the unanimous choice of the filmmakers and studio to perform this song. And everyone involved with the film is thrilled she agreed to be part of this new live-action adaptation,” Leib said.

Just Announced: @CelineDion will perform the new song, “How Does A Moment Last Forever” for the live-action Beauty and the Beast. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/whk0bX7OaT — Beauty and the Beast (@beourguest) January 19, 2017

I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be performing a new song,”How Does A Moment Last Forever” for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. – Céline 🌹 pic.twitter.com/5H7vnGPs5W — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 19, 2017

Dion originally performed the duet Beauty and the Beast – featuring Menken’s haunting melody and two-time Oscar-winner Howard Ashman’s unforgettable lyrics – with Peabo Bryson for the animated film. The song became an instant classic and went on to win Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy.

Menken also provides the film score along with new recordings of the classic songs from the animated film written by himself and Ashman. The original motion picture soundtrack will be released by Walt Disney Records on March 10, 2017.