CBFC finds The Danish Girl ‘controversial’, bans scheduled telecast on TV

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cancelled the scheduled telecast of the Oscar-nominated movie The Danish Girl on March 26. The censor board has cited the subject of the movie controversial and unsuitable for children, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror. The Danish Girl starring Eddie Redmayne and Alicia Vikanderm, revolves around a man who undergoes a sex change to become a woman.

“The whole subject is controversial, and it’s unsuitable to be viewed by children. It talks about a man who wants a sex change and has a genital operation to become a woman. The subject is sensitive and how do you edit a subject like that?” a CBFC board member was quoted in the interview.

The Danish Girl which was released theatrically last year, received an A certificate (zero cuts) from the censor board. “To retain the essence of the movie as it sensitively shows the dilemma of a person who doesn’t identify with his gender,” the member said.

We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support. pic.twitter.com/eti2TAxBRV — Sony Le PLEX HD (@SonyLePLEXHD) March 24, 2017

The member further explained why every film getting an A certificate for theatrical release has to reapply for television broadcast. “The Censor Board’s job is not to cut but to see each movie individually in its context and under the guidelines provided to us. We are a multicultural nation and we have to maintain a balance. What may be suitable for a metropolis, may not be suitable for a small village,” CBFC official explained.

The film was supposed to be telecast on Sony Pictures Network’s channel, Sony Le PLEX HD. The channel shared its dismay on Twitter saying,”We know how much you wished to watch The Danish Girl this Sunday & regret the inconvenience caused. We thank you for your constant support.” This is not the first time when CBFC has objected to some scenes from a film. A few days ago the censor board made headlines for allegedly editing Hanuman Chalisa recitation from Phillauri.

