Cate Blanchett adopts girl child

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett and husband Andrew Upton have adopted a baby girl. A representative for the 45-year-old actress has confirmed the news, reported E! Online.

“The Upton family (Cate Blanchett and Andrew Upton) have adopted a baby girl. No further details will be provided,” the representative said.

Blanchett and Upton, who got married in 1997, have three children together– Roman Robert, Ignatius Martin and Dashiell John.

According to Australia’s Women’s Weekly, their adopted daughter’s name is Vivienne.

