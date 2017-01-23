Casting Jim Broadbent, Charlotte Rampling for my next, was easy: Ritesh Batra

I don’t think about language when I make films: Ritesh Batra. I don’t think about language when I make films: Ritesh Batra.

Director Ritesh Batra, who is looking forward to the release of his British film The Sense of an Ending, says it was easy to get its star cast, including Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent and Charlotte Rampling, on board for the project. The movie is based on Julian Barnes’ novel of the same name.

“After I finished working on the script I wanted to cast Jim Broadbent as Anthony, Charlotte Rampling to play the part of Veronica. I am honoured they said yes to the film. He saw the The Lunchbox and he liked it and loved this novel,” Ritesh told PTI.

“It was easy to get both of them on board for the film as they loved the material. I am very fortunate to have them. Casting for younger version was difficult. I spend a lot of

time finding the right people.” According to Ritesh, it is not an easy task to turn the novel into a film.

“The novel The Sense of an Ending won the Booker prize in 2011. A film and book can’t be siblings and can’t be similar to each other. You have to change when you adopt as its a different medium. But at the same time, the film has been faithful to the book.” He further says he has made the film for the global audience.

“The film is in English language film… it is for everyone not just for Indian audience or anyone specific. Same was the case with The Lunchbox. I made the film thinking what is best for the film,” he adds. The Lunchbox was an Indian language film, while this is a British film. “I don’t think about language when I make films. The goal is to make a film that appeals everyone globally,” he said.